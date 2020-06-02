The Anishinabek Nation has a new language commissioner.

Barbara Nolan, originally from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island, was appointed to the job this month.

Despite having attended residential school in Spanish, Nolan was able to keep her language, and even helped getting Ojibwe included into the curriculum in schools back in 1973.

Now, as language commissioner, she says she's encouraging people to seek out the elders in their respective communities.

"There are people out there that have the desire, they want to become a speaker and sometimes they don't know where to go," Nolan said.

"Where you go to is to the language speakers, and have them speak to you all the time in the language."

In her new role, Nolan said she will be expected to work alongside the Anishnabek Nation to bring "life to their vision."

"In their governance, and structure– and so language and culture is included in there– it's to work towards that vision and to help them do that," Nolan said.

Nolan will also be responsible for helping run an Anishinaabemowin immersion program at the Garden River Child Care Centre.

And according to Anishnabek.ca, Nolan has also designed and produced the Nishnaabemdaa app, an Anishinaabemowin language app available for iOS and Android devices.