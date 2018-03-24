The biggest challenge parents face today is their own anxiety and the anxiety their kids are feeling. A lot of that has to do with the online world, says Barbara Coloroso.

Coloroso is an internationally renowned parenting expert and best-selling author on parenting, teaching discipline, bullying and conflict resolution.

"The anxiety level has risen in all of us and I think we have to be tuned in to that and what it does to our physical health, our mental health, our emotional health and our relationship to others," said Coloroso.

Coloroso was recently in Sudbury and on Manitoulin Island as the latest guest speaker in the Parents as Career Coaches lecture series.

Coloroso says that we have to teach our young people to be digitally savvy, digitally civil and digitally safe.

"We used to say the 'online world' and the 'real world' but now it's the online/offline merging and all the good things that come with that, but also the dangers. And the harm," she added.

Coloroso cautions parents that before they can teach their children, they have to be digitally savvy themselves — to know how to use tech tools and not be used by them.

If parents are not digitally savvy, they won't know what is age appropriate and ability appropriate for the tech tools that are often in the hands of two-year-olds, she said.

Coloroso says that teaching kids how to care deeply about other human beings, how to share generously and how to help willingly is key to a civilized society. She reminds parents that "if online and offline have merged, we have to teach kids that in both spaces."

Parents also need to get involved with today's issues to teach their children how to safely navigate their way through today's world.

Coloroso encourages parents to go back to the basics of parenting. "Teach children how to think, not just what to think," she said.

The Parents as Career Coaches lecture series is presented by Cambrian College, the Rainbow District School Board, the School College Work Initiative and the Ontario Post-secondary Access & Inclusion Program.