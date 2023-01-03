'GOAT' tops list of banished words and phrases for 2023
The annual list from Lake Superior State University dates back to 1976
If you use the acronym 'GOAT' or the word 'irregardless' often, Lake Superior State University thinks you should reconsider your vocabulary.
The university, located in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., just south of the Ontario border, has published its annual list of banished words for the year.
It's a tradition that spans nearly 50 years, and for 2023 GOAT, which stands for 'greatest of all time', topped the list.
"If you think about it, how can anyone or anything be the greatest of all time?" said Peter Szatmary, the school's executive director of marketing and communications.
"Our nominators pointed that out because time continues onward. And, you know, records fall."
The university started its annual list of overused, misused and useless words in 1976.
For the 2023 list, Szatmary said they received 1,500 word and phrase nominations from more than 30 countries.
Faculty members with the university's School of Arts and Letters then choose the top 10 words to banish from those nominations.
Szatmary said the list resonates with people because we're all guilty of misusing certain words. It's also a reflection of the times. In recent years, for example, words related to the COVID-19 pandemic made the list.
Some words and phrases even earn the honour of being banished a second time.
The 10th entry in the 2023 list is the phrase, 'It is what it is,' which was also featured in the 2008 list.
"Of course it is what it is. What else would it be?" Szatmary said. "It would be weird if it wasn't what it wasn't."
Lake Superior State University maintains its lists of banished words by year on its website.
The full list for 2023 is:
- GOAT
- Inflection point
- Quiet quitting
- Gaslighting
- Moving forward
- Amazing
- Does that make sense?
- Irregardless
- Absolutely
- It is what it is
With files from Sarah MacMillan
