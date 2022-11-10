Laurentian chair urges community to 'keep the faith' as school works to emerge from insolvency

Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian University's board of governors, is imploring the community to "keep the faith" as the school looks to emerge from insolvency hearings this November.

His comments came during an address to Sudbury's Chamber of Commerce in Copper Cliff Thursday afternoon.

Bang's presentation to local business owners and entrepreneurs touched on several topics – rebuilding trust, increasing transparency, and preparing for the next generation of students.

But he admits the trickiest, if not the hardest item on his list, will be winning back the trust of a city, a student body, faculty and alumni.

In my short time here, I've come to know that for many years, going back probably over the past decade, trust was lacking. — Jeff Bangs, chair of Laurentian University's board of governors

"There are a lot of people still hurting," Bangs told CBC News. "There are a lot of people who lost in a big way in the CCAA process. We can never forget that."

"We have to respect it. We have to honor them by moving forward and building a better Laurentian."

Bangs said part of his new approach will centre on increased engagement with the public and fostering a stronger connection with union presidents, which he said has been missing in recent years.

"Outreaching with the broader community is something we really haven't done enough of to keep the community apprised of what we're doing, the progress we're making, the frustrations along the way," he said.

Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is expected to release her full report on Laurentian University's financial woes in the coming months. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

In April, mass layoffs of faculty were announced via group zoom meetings, while students were told of the school's insolvency through a short email.

At the time, staff and students publicly asked why then-president, Robert Hache, was rarely visible on campus or available to answer questions.

Bangs said he's hoping to rebuild trust in the community and it begins by being transparent with those asking the hard questions about the school's future.

"In my short time here, I've come to know that for many years, going back probably over the past decade, trust was lacking," he said. "It's something that I intend to lay the groundwork for based on respect, based on open lines of communication."

The school is anticipating Ontario's Auditor General's report, expected to be released in the coming months, to help inform their new strategy.

In her preliminary report in April, AG Bonnie Lysyk said Hache and the board of governors did not cooperate with requests for information.

"Laurentian's President and Board of Governors (Board), guided by external legal counsel, implemented unprecedented restrictions on our access to Laurentian's information," the report said.

"The senior administrators put in place protocols that discouraged staff from speaking freely with us or providing our office with unfettered access to documents and information without fear of reprimand."

"These restrictive protocols created a culture of fear surrounding interactions with our office that put further pressure on the university and its staff."

But the beginning of Laurentian's problems stems back further, the report said.

Laurentian University ran up sizable debts following an ambitious capital expansion under former president Dominic Giroux, now president and CEO of Health Sciences North in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Then-president Dominic Giroux, who now heads Sudbury's Health Sciences North, embarked on an ambitious capital expansion that saddled the school with mountains of debt, with very little return.

The board of governors, Lysyk said, didn't perform its duties of oversight sufficiently, leading to the troubles.

It's a challenge that Bangs said the new board of governors –11 board members who presided over the school's rapid expansion resigned in December, 2021 – is hoping to avoid.

Their first step will be selecting a new president, a process that could lead them into 2024.

"We know that a strong leader is needed for the future," Bangs said.

"But I can't presuppose how that whole process is going to go, where they're going to come from, what attributes they'll have. That's all to be decided in setting the terms of reference with their partners and then going out and selecting that person."

"Whatever's in the Auditor General's report will be as useful to that person when they're recruited…as it is to us today," he said.

"We have to pay attention to those recommendations," he said. "We have to learn from them, and they have to help us build a better Laurentian."