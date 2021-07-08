A call to ban the release of balloons and sky lanterns into the atmosphere in Canada has been started by a woman from Chelmsford, Ont.

Sydney Morgan said she's interested in sustainability and reducing plastics, but the spark to do something really came after seeing a Facebook post from Illinois, which recently banned the release of balloons and sky lanterns.

Morgan, who had recently signed an e-petition to the House of Commons on an unrelated issue, decided to create one for her concerns.

Several municipalities, like the state of Illinois, already have bans in place. The concerns include safety, the environment and wildlife.

"Sky lanterns can cause fires obviously because they are on fire," Morgan said. "If they land somewhere really dry, then there's a possibility of starting a fire."

She was glad to hear the City of Greater Sudbury has banned the release of sky lanterns.

Concerns about wildlife

The Canadian petition is meant to help protect the environment and wildlife, since balloon pieces could be ingested by animals on land or fish in waterways.

"You don't know where they're going to land," Morgan said.

There is also another concern around balloons filled with helium.

"It's actually used for MRIs; so I just think, why are we releasing these balloons and littering, when we should be saving it for more important things like that."

So far Morgan's e-petition has garnered almost 1,500 signatures, and she's been able to hear from other Canadians who are concerned.

"One lady I was speaking to, she lives on the shore of Lake Huron, and she's been collecting [balloon pieces] when she finds them, and she's found over 100 in three months," she said.

"It's cool to connect to people who are affected by it."

Once the petition closes for signatures on July 17, it will move forward for presentation to the House of Commons.