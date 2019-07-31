A Timmins man is facing several charges after police allege he assaulted someone during a ball hockey game.

Police say the game took place July 10. Officers allege the man "struck an opposing team's player" which resulted in a significant injury.

Police also say the man also allegedly "uttered threats to the injured man and his sibling."

A 29-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of uttering threats.

He's been released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court next month.