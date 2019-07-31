Charges laid after altercation at Timmins ball hockey game
A Timmins man is facing several charges after police allege he assaulted someone during a ball hockey game.
Accused released and will appear in court in August
Police say the game took place July 10. Officers allege the man "struck an opposing team's player" which resulted in a significant injury.
Police also say the man also allegedly "uttered threats to the injured man and his sibling."
A 29-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of uttering threats.
He's been released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
