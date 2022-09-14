Baker and mining executive team up to preserve Sudbury's original pizzeria
Don's Pizza opened in 1960 — and no, it's not related to the one in Timmins
Located on Lorne Street in an historically Italian part of the city, Don's Pizza opened in 1960 and claims to be Sudbury's first pizzeria.
It's changed hands a few times since then — and in 2021, best friends Max Massimiliano of Regency Bakery and Technica Mining CEO Mario Grossi teamed up to preserve the pizzeria of their youth — and restore it to its former glory.
To learn more, I met up with Massimiliano and manager Eric Clancy. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?