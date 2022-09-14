Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Baker and mining executive team up to preserve Sudbury's original pizzeria

Don's Pizza opened in 1960 and claims to be the city's first — and no, it's not related to the one in Timmins.

Don's Pizza opened in 1960 — and no, it's not related to the one in Timmins

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Don's Pizza co-owner Max Massimiliano slices a pepperoni pizza.
Don's Pizza co-owner Max Massimiliano slices a pepperoni pizza. (Thomas Anto/Supplied)

Located on Lorne Street in an historically Italian part of the city, Don's Pizza opened in 1960 and claims to be Sudbury's first pizzeria.

A picture of the outside of Don's Pizza in Sudbury.
Don's Pizza is located 707 Lorne St. in Sudbury. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

It's changed hands a few times since then — and in 2021, best friends Max Massimiliano of Regency Bakery and Technica Mining CEO Mario Grossi teamed up to preserve the pizzeria of their youth — and restore it to its former glory.

To learn more, I met up with Massimiliano and manager Eric Clancy. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North8:54Northern Nosh: Don's Pizza
Northern Nosh is back - and this week, we'll heard the story of a mining executive and baker who teamed up last year to restore Don's Pizza, Sudbury's first pizzeria. Jonathan spoke with manager Eric Clancy and co-owner Max Massimiliano.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

Manager Eric Clancy places a pizza in the oven.
Manager Eric Clancy places a pizza in the oven. (Thomas Anto/Supplied)
A pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon.
The "House Special" contains pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and bacon. (Thomas Anto/Supplied)
Manager Eric Clancy tossing pizza dough.
Manager Eric Clancy tossing dough. (Thomas Anto/Supplied)

