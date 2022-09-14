Baker and mining executive team up to preserve Sudbury's original pizzeria

Located on Lorne Street in an historically Italian part of the city, Don's Pizza opened in 1960 and claims to be Sudbury's first pizzeria.

Don's Pizza is located 707 Lorne St. in Sudbury. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

It's changed hands a few times since then — and in 2021, best friends Max Massimiliano of Regency Bakery and Technica Mining CEO Mario Grossi teamed up to preserve the pizzeria of their youth — and restore it to its former glory.

To learn more, I met up with Massimiliano and manager Eric Clancy. Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

