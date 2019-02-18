Lawyers representing a man accused of a 20-year-old murder in Sudbury will, this week, argue for him to be let out on bail.

Steven Wright, 39, was charged in December for stabbing Renee Sweeney to death in 1998.

She was stabbed 30 times while working behind the counter at an adult video store. The man who killed her ran covered in blood down a busy Sudbury street in the middle of the day.

Throughout the years, Sudbury police continued to investigate and released new details, including a sketch of the suspect based on DNA samples he left behind.

On Dec. 11, 2018, Sudbury police announced they had made an arrest. Steven Wright of North Bay was charged with first degree murder.

Police say Wright was not a suspect until a tip was received a few weeks before his arrest.

Wright's lawyers have been quick to remind the public that the arrest isn't the end of the case, but just beginning. This will be the first time the evidence police have against Wright will be heard and tested in a courtroom.

The bail hearings are covered by a publication ban, meaning the public will likely have to wait until the trial in the months to come to find out more.