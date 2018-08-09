Backyard chickens back on Sudbury's agenda

A growing movement in Sudbury hopes to get the city to change its bylaws about backyard chickens.

Current laws prohibit people from keeping hens on their property, forcing some poultry owners deep into the shadows.

Chicken owner Tessa Hall moved to Sudbury from Washington State, where they were allowed to have up to five of any pets, including chickens. Hall told CBC News they were probably the best pets she has ever owned.

"They get used to humans really easily," she said. "You feed them, and they recognize you, they follow you around, and they're friendly. They don't attack, they don't bite. You can pick them up and pet them."

"You also get food, which is great," she added. "You get this extra bonus that they lay eggs for you, that are delicious and healthy. And it's really educational, I thought, for the kids too."

Tessa Hall with two of her 'ladies.' Hall says the average 'egg call' a hen clucks is the same volume as an adult coversation, and quieter than crows cawing. (Tessa Hall)

That's why Hall said she was surprised to learn of Sudbury's bylaw, considering that her new community seemed more rural than her previous one.

"I was really shocked," she said. "I looked at the bylaws and there are many animals that are allowed to be kept. You can have rabbits, you can have pigeons, but you can't have chickens."

Hall says she became involved with a Coalition for a Liveable Sudbury and met other chicken owners and would-be chicken owners in the area, even joining the Sudbury Chicken and Bee Advocacy Group Facebook page.

Still, Hall isn't surprised there is some resistance to the idea of backyard chickens, and even some pushback from neighbours. She hopes her suggestions for bylaw changes assuage some of their concerns.

"That's one reason with the proposal we have for backyard hens in Sudbury, is that there be rules that people have to follow, just like with any pet," she said.

Roosters would not be allowed, Hall said, and flocks would be limited to smaller numbers to keep noise and odour to a minimum.

Hall said she thinks there is a lot of support in the community now; one petition that circulated got more than 500 signatures, support from city councillors Robert Kirwan and Deb McIntosh.

Hen keeper Tessa Hall's flock in front of a home made coop, based on a design from Reinventing the Chicken Coop by Kevin McElroy and Matthew Wolpe. The hens, clockwise from the top, Fluff, Silly, Cookie, Eagle, and Fast. (Tessa Hall)

Chickens are in the city right now, living among us

McIntosh said she has had queries from residents over the years about the chicken bylaw, and fielded a call from a resident in July.

"I met with her and I said, 'Find out what other municipalities are doing,'" McIntosh said. "And within 24 hours she had the bylaws from Guelph and Kitchener in my inbox, with the highlighted areas for backyard chickens."

McIntosh said Kirwan brought forward a residents' petition that same week. The two worked together to present a motion that see city staff prepare a report to find out if allowing chickens in Sudbury backyards would be good for the community.

​

McIntosh added that she thinks allowing chickens in the city would be an educational opportunity, as long as people have enough information, especially as it relates to either noise or smell.

"There are chickens in the city right now, living amongst us," McIntosh said. "And I think we've got to get them out, so that we make it legal and be able to provide some guidelines on how to be doing it, so that we have some rules and regulations."

"I think there are a lot of questions and I would like it if people would let us know...what are your questions? What are your concerns?" she said.

Sudbury hen keeper Meghan Delange (shown here with Christmas) estimates around 250 hen keepers in Sudbury are in violation of a city bylaw she is trying to change. (Meghan Delange)

There are an estimated 250 underground hen keepers

Hen owner Meghan Delange estimates there are probably around 250 hen keepers flying under the radar in Sudbury.

That was something that surprised her on her move from southern Ontario, considering that Sudbury had so much space and a reputation for enjoying an outdoor lifestyle.

"I was surprised, everybody was so outdoorsy, you can take a canoe onto the lake, go to camp, and especially with all this space, it was quite shocking that hens weren't approved in this area," Delange said. "I thought okay, that's something we need to push for."

​

Delagne said she compiled a petition with over 500 signatures which she presented to Kirwan.

"We're very optimistic," she said. "We'd like to have a permit system so there's some regulation, so hens are kept in a way that is healthy for them."

As for the potential nuisance of noise that people associate with hens, also known as the "egg song," a five minute clucking after a hen lays an egg, Delange says it's a matter of perspective.

"The egg song is about 63 decibels, the same as an adult conversation," she said. "It's the hens way of saying 'hey, I've laid an egg.'"

"A crow, when it caws in the morning, is about 73 decibels."

The motion to have city staff prepare a report is set to come to council on August 14.