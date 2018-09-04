Backroads Bill Steer traded in his canoe and paddle to venture into Latchford, Ont., a little town on the shores of Bay Lake with a population of 420.

And as Backroads Bill told CBC's Morning North, despite its small size, the town is filled with riches.

"Years ago I wheeled into the House of Memories Museum in Latchford," Steer said. "I went upstairs...to look at this classic Indigenous photo of the Katt family on the shores of Lady Evelyn Lake."

"The family is in front of a smoking tent, where they're smoking wild game."

Latchford is also home to the world's shortest covered bridge, and the Logger's Hall of Fame.

"That's the whole idea, when you go through these communities you have to slow down, pull over, and find all about it," Steer said.

