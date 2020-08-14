As summer continues on, many are taking advantage of the nice weather to get out and enjoy northeastern Ontario.

That includes Backroads Bill Steer, the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre in Mattawa.

One of Steer's most recent adventures included a trip to Horwood Lake, southwest of Timmins.

Steer says one of the thousands of abandoned mines in Ontario is nearby.

"If you're a rock hound, these are great places to go and find rocks," he said. "At the same time, you have to be very, very safe."

Steer says while Cobalt is known for its old headframe from its silver mines, Horwood Lake has its own history.

"Probably the second oldest headframe is on Horwood Lake, it's called Smith Thorne headframe," he said.

"It goes back to the 1930s, there was an old gold mine perched on the side of the lake."

Steer says he spotted this pictograph on the lake. (Submitted by Bill Steer)

He says on the other side of the lake, he says there are pictographs.

"Very ceremonial, very significant," he said. "There are many interpretations of pictographs."

Steer adds nearby on Tionaga Lake, there is a POW camp nearby.

"During that time, the Japanese people were considered a threat," he said.

"The remains of that camp are there. We do know there was a CNR station."