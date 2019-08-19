There is help in Sudbury for families who might be having trouble affording the high cost of back to school supplies.

A group called Backpack Buddies has been collecting donations all summer.

They are with Brady Storage, and have a container full of backpacks and supplies to give away.

Melanie Pelletier, one of the Backpack Buddies organizers, said she had been talking about the idea for a while before bringing it to life. Last summer was the first time they ran the event.

"Last year we started a little late," Pelletier said. "We started collecting in July and the event was held in August, but we ended up being able to help 240 children."

So far, she said, they've received plenty of support from the community.

"We've had a lot of businesses support us last year and again this year, and a lot of everyday people that have seen the Facebook post, word of mouth, that kind of thing," Pelletier said.

"They're cleaning out their closets, they're getting their own kids ready for school and they're bringing the backpacks and the supplies."

"We've even had the churches help us out as well, and all the schools, the English school board is part of this and a little bit of the French Catholic, as well."

Pelletier said it's more than just backpacks they'll be giving out.

"We've collected a number of school supplies including pencils, binders, erasers, crayon, paper, all the things that kids need to start school, they can put in that bag."

Kelly Maloney, an organizer with Backpack Buddies, said they had such an incredible response last year that they decided to do it again this year.

"Last year we had a lot of the parents actually come up and shake our hands and thank us for putting on something like this," she said. "And again there is no judgment, it is open to any family who has a need."

Maloney said they will be giving out the backpacks August 22, as well as hosting a barbecue and prize giveaway for those who come.