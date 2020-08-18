The first day of school is quickly approaching and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has many parents and caregivers apprehensive.

Parents can either send their children back to school for in-class learning or opt for online learning at home.

Sudbury psychotherapist Betty Ann McPherson says when it comes to the topic, she's hearing lots of fear, anxiety and stress.

She says most children want to go back to school and get back to a normal routine.

"The fear seems to be planted in the laps of adults right now. The adults are more tuned in to what's going on. I think a lot of their fear is driven by the information."

In her practice, McPherson says her clients are able to share all their fears when it comes to sending their kids back to school. And from there, they break down and discuss each issue.

Betty Ann McPherson is a psychotherapist in Sudbury.

"[We're] really looking at the practicalities for them," she said. "Some of them cannot afford to not to send their kids to school because they have to get back to work themselves."

She says she also makes sure they have access to correct information to make an informed decision.

"I don't think there's any right or wrong decision for a family to make right now," she said. "I think a lot of families worry about how others will judge them."

McPherson says if you do catch yourself stuck in a negative thinking pattern, it's best to have a closer look at what you have control over.

"I think children and adults feel very powerless if they don't feel like they don't have any control over their circumstances," she said. "It's really important to look at the positives."

For kids going back to school, she says those positives include being with their friends and teachers.

McPherson adds it's also important to practice relaxation techniques and live in the moment as much as possible.

"Anxiety is often about the future, so it's the fear of the future, the fear of what-ifs," she said.

"And if we can bring ourselves back into the moment and really realize the perfection and beauty of this moment, it can help us connect."