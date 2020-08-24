Share your concerns as students return to school amid COVID-19
We hope you'll use this form to tell us about school conditions, how classes are going or whatever other pressing issues are on your mind this September in Sudbury and across northeastern Ontario.
Tell us what the conditions are like at your school and what's being done to keep people safe
Students are getting set to go back to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it will be a September unlike any other.
Whether you're an education worker, parent or student, CBC Sudbury wants your help covering this developing story.
What are your concerns? What steps are you taking to keep you and your family safe? Are you sending your children back to class or opting for home learning instead?
This is a story that's changing every day. Share your concerns and help us keep an eye on what's important when it comes to COVID-19 and classrooms this fall.
