Snow came early this year and that's a good thing if you love snowshoeing because on snowshoes, you can go just about anywhere.

"Snowshoeing clubs date back to the Montreal Snowshoe Club founded in 1840," says Back Roads Bill Steer.

"It has been a natural evolution that cross-country ski clubs have included snowshoeing loops within their community clubs," he added.

Steer is the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre near Mattawa.

Here's his list of Nordic and combined cross-country skiing and snowshoeing clubs in northeastern Ontario.

"Keep abreast of the many social events at these clubs throughout the winter, particularly the moonlight jaunts," says Steer.

Timmins — Porcupine Ski Runners

10 km, 6 loops — Great club house

https://www.porcupineskirunners.com/pagedocs/SnowshoeTrails.pdf

1875 Hwy 101 E, Schumacher

705-360-1444

psrmanager@gmail.com

Kirkland Lake — Kirkland Lake Cross Country Ski Runners

https://www.facebook.com/klskitrails/

2 km

55 Allen Road — Located at the municipal recreation complex

705-567-4125

Cochrane — Cochrane Cross Country Ski Club

5 km, 4 loops

http://cochranecrosscountryskiclub.com/trails-maps/

2-405 First Ave.

705-271-5335

cochranexskiclub@gmail.com

Kapuskasing — Kap Nordic Skiers (since 1978)

http://www.kapnordicskiers.com/trail-maps.html

14 km, 5 loops with a "bunny loop"

Ash St.

705-337-1045

Snowshoes have evolved from the traditional to the high-tech. (Supplied by Bill Steer)

Englehart — Englehart Nordic Ski Club (since 1979)

8 km, 3 loops

http://www.englehartpubliclibrary.ca/Ski%20Club/index%202.htm

In Kap Kig Iwan Provincial Park, Highway 11

705-544-2051

Smooth Rock Falls — Mattagami Cross Country Ski Club

Main lodge with a spectacular stone fireplace. A second lodge can be found at the midpoint of the trails.

3 km

Fraserdale Road (Hwy 634)

705-338-4352

sgboivin@hotmail.com and a Facebook page

Hearst — Hearst Cross-Country Ski and Snowshoe Club 23 km

Highway 583 North, Lagoon Rd., Hearst

705-372-1690

On Facebook www.nt.net/skihearst

Temiskaming Shores (Tri Towns) — Temiskaming Nordic

6 km, 3 loops — clubhouse

https://www.temiskamingnordic.ca/trails-facilities/about-the-trails-maps/snowshoe-trail/

Loon Lake Rd. / Portage Bay Rd. just north of the Cobalt turnoff, west side of Highway 11, (47.3883728, -79.7535838 )

705-679-5106

temiskamingnordicskiclub@gmail.com

Twitter @TrailsTemNordic (good, up-to-date information)

North Bay — North Bay Nordic Ski Club

8 km, 3 loops — The Lookout (blue) loop is recommended

http://www.northbaynordic.ca/snowshoe-trail-description.html

630 Northshore Rd., North Bay

705-495-0332

northbaynordic@gmail.com

North Bay-Astorville — Wasi Ski Club

10 trails, 10 km, 3 new trails

http://wasiski.com/trails/showshoe-trails/

907 Lake Nosbonsing Rd., Astorville (46.190240,-79.307298)

West Nipissing — West Nipissing Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Trails

Snowshoe – 10 km, 5 trails

http://www.westnipissingouest.ca/en/visiting/outdoors/snowshoeing-and-skiing

404 Lac Clair Road, 5 km (3.1 mi) from Highway 17

705-753-3431

Backroads Bill Steer supplied this image of his snowshoeing crew. (Supplied by Bill Steer)

Sudbury — The BioSki Cross-Country and Showshoe Club has maintained trails in the Laurentian Lake Conservation area for classical skiing and snowshoeing since 1974

5 km on the north side of Moonlight Beach Rd. is dedicated solely to snowshoeing with cut-offs for those who prefer a shorter distance

http://www.bioski.ca/

2420 South Bay Rd., Sudbury

705-674-5202

info@bioski.ca for general inquiries

Sudbury — Walden Cross Country (since 1978)

http://waldenxc.ca/trails_trashed/walden-snowshoe-trails/

22 km, 4 loops, fat bike trails

Snowshoe trails: 1 Denis Ave., Naughton

705-692-2321

info@waldenxc.ca

Sudbury — Onaping Falls Nordics Ski Club

5 km, 2 loops

http://www.onapingfallsnordics.com/

Windy Lake Provincial Park, just off of Highway 144

info@onapingfallsnordics.com and on Facebook

Sault Ste. Marie — Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club — Hiawatha Highlands

One of the best fat biking trail networks

14 km of double track

Snowshoeing — https://hiawathahighlands.com/activities/snowshoeing/

780 Landslide Rd., Sault Ste. Marie

705-256-7258

info@hiawathahighlands.com