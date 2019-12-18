Back Roads Bill Steer's list of 15 northeastern Ontario snowshoeing destinations
Snowshoeing clubs date back to 1840, says founder of Mattawa Ecology Centre
Snow came early this year and that's a good thing if you love snowshoeing because on snowshoes, you can go just about anywhere.
"Snowshoeing clubs date back to the Montreal Snowshoe Club founded in 1840," says Back Roads Bill Steer.
"It has been a natural evolution that cross-country ski clubs have included snowshoeing loops within their community clubs," he added.
Steer is the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre near Mattawa.
Here's his list of Nordic and combined cross-country skiing and snowshoeing clubs in northeastern Ontario.
"Keep abreast of the many social events at these clubs throughout the winter, particularly the moonlight jaunts," says Steer.
Timmins — Porcupine Ski Runners
10 km, 6 loops — Great club house
https://www.porcupineskirunners.com/pagedocs/SnowshoeTrails.pdf
1875 Hwy 101 E, Schumacher
705-360-1444
psrmanager@gmail.com
Kirkland Lake — Kirkland Lake Cross Country Ski Runners
https://www.facebook.com/klskitrails/
2 km
55 Allen Road — Located at the municipal recreation complex
705-567-4125
Cochrane — Cochrane Cross Country Ski Club
5 km, 4 loops
http://cochranecrosscountryskiclub.com/trails-maps/
2-405 First Ave.
705-271-5335
cochranexskiclub@gmail.com
Kapuskasing — Kap Nordic Skiers (since 1978)
http://www.kapnordicskiers.com/trail-maps.html
14 km, 5 loops with a "bunny loop"
Ash St.
705-337-1045
Englehart — Englehart Nordic Ski Club (since 1979)
8 km, 3 loops
http://www.englehartpubliclibrary.ca/Ski%20Club/index%202.htm
In Kap Kig Iwan Provincial Park, Highway 11
705-544-2051
Smooth Rock Falls — Mattagami Cross Country Ski Club
Main lodge with a spectacular stone fireplace. A second lodge can be found at the midpoint of the trails.
3 km
Fraserdale Road (Hwy 634)
705-338-4352
sgboivin@hotmail.com and a Facebook page
Hearst — Hearst Cross-Country Ski and Snowshoe Club 23 km
Highway 583 North, Lagoon Rd., Hearst
705-372-1690
On Facebook www.nt.net/skihearst
Temiskaming Shores (Tri Towns) — Temiskaming Nordic
6 km, 3 loops — clubhouse
https://www.temiskamingnordic.ca/trails-facilities/about-the-trails-maps/snowshoe-trail/
Loon Lake Rd. / Portage Bay Rd. just north of the Cobalt turnoff, west side of Highway 11, (47.3883728, -79.7535838 )
705-679-5106
temiskamingnordicskiclub@gmail.com
Twitter @TrailsTemNordic (good, up-to-date information)
North Bay — North Bay Nordic Ski Club
8 km, 3 loops — The Lookout (blue) loop is recommended
http://www.northbaynordic.ca/snowshoe-trail-description.html
630 Northshore Rd., North Bay
705-495-0332
northbaynordic@gmail.com
North Bay-Astorville — Wasi Ski Club
10 trails, 10 km, 3 new trails
http://wasiski.com/trails/showshoe-trails/
907 Lake Nosbonsing Rd., Astorville (46.190240,-79.307298)
West Nipissing — West Nipissing Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Trails
Snowshoe – 10 km, 5 trails
http://www.westnipissingouest.ca/en/visiting/outdoors/snowshoeing-and-skiing
404 Lac Clair Road, 5 km (3.1 mi) from Highway 17
705-753-3431
Sudbury — The BioSki Cross-Country and Showshoe Club has maintained trails in the Laurentian Lake Conservation area for classical skiing and snowshoeing since 1974
5 km on the north side of Moonlight Beach Rd. is dedicated solely to snowshoeing with cut-offs for those who prefer a shorter distance
http://www.bioski.ca/
2420 South Bay Rd., Sudbury
705-674-5202
info@bioski.ca for general inquiries
Sudbury — Walden Cross Country (since 1978)
http://waldenxc.ca/trails_trashed/walden-snowshoe-trails/
22 km, 4 loops, fat bike trails
Snowshoe trails: 1 Denis Ave., Naughton
705-692-2321
info@waldenxc.ca
Sudbury — Onaping Falls Nordics Ski Club
5 km, 2 loops
http://www.onapingfallsnordics.com/
Windy Lake Provincial Park, just off of Highway 144
info@onapingfallsnordics.com and on Facebook
Sault Ste. Marie — Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club — Hiawatha Highlands
One of the best fat biking trail networks
14 km of double track
Snowshoeing — https://hiawathahighlands.com/activities/snowshoeing/
780 Landslide Rd., Sault Ste. Marie
705-256-7258
info@hiawathahighlands.com
With files from Markus Schwabe
