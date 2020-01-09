Last winter the Carlson family of Sudbury walked through a time machine that landed them in a reality show now airing on CBC Television.

The program called Back in Time for Winter follows the Carlsons as they experience a Canadian winter each decade from the 1940s to the 1990s.

"It was super fun," said 16 year old Lauren. "It put you out of your element of course but it was a fun adventure."

Her sisters agreed.

"I would do it all over again and I miss it," said Chelsey, 12.

"I would do it again too," added Alexandrea,13.

But the experience was also disruptive for the family of five.

Each decade took two weeks to create. The Carlsons moved into a rented house while construction crews spent 10 days gutting and then transforming their kitchen, dining and living rooms into a fully functioning home from a past decade. The family would then spend the following four days living in that new space, while camera crews shot their reactions to the historic challenges.

"They paid so much attention to detail with the way that the house looked," said mother Melanie, who found the groovy flowered wallpaper of the 1970s interesting. "I mean from walking in the living room, the dining room, the kitchen....everything was completely different."

In the 1940s experience, reflecting wartime in Canada, the kitchen cupboards were mostly empty. There was no fridge. The family had to prepare organ meats like cow's heart and liver for dinner.

Patriarch Dave Carlson sympathized with his wife because the family was expected to follow the gender roles of the times.

"In the 1940s I'm not allowed in the kitchen," said Dave. "So that presents Mel with the technology of the 1940s and recipes that she's never done before. And then having to do the dishes without me helping."

The family was also encouraged to take up typical Canadian winter activities over each of the decades: from figure skating lessons for the girls, to cross-country skiing and snowmachining.

"I got to use a flamethrower," said Dave, who tried to re-enact a past method of removing snow and ice from the family driveway. "That was pretty cool," he said.

The Carlsons' hairstyles were also changed over the decades and each family member was provided with clothes from each era.

"We went from skirts to pants, which was super fun," said Lauren. "I got my pants first in the 70s."

In addition to having fun, the family learned a lot of history.

"I fell in love with winter again," said Dave, who says as an adult he's become "intolerant to the cold."

"I don't really participate in winter," he added. "But this show just forced me to get out and enjoy the beauty of winter and see how fun it can be."

Teenager Lauren appreciated the time together with her sisters and parents, and thinks everyone can benefit from some ideas of the past.

"Let's bring back some simplicity. It was honestly really nice to get a break from a lot of modern pressures like social media," she said.

"Back in Time for Winter" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBC Television and is available for streaming on CBC Gem.