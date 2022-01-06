Sudbury police arrest man after weapons complaint at Azilda Tim Hortons

Sudbury police say a 31-year-old man is in custody after a "scary situation" Thursday morning at the Tim Hortons in Azilda.

Around 11:40 a.m., police got a call after a staff member saw what was believed to be a firearm on the waistband of a man's pants.

Officers contained the area and managed to get everyone out of the building.

A short time later, the man came out and was immediately taken into custody. Police found a replica firearm and knife on him.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said they would like to commend the quick actions of the staff at the Tim Hortons.

"You demonstrated bravery and courage during a very stressful time," police stated in a release.

"Your cooperation was very much appreciated."