Sudbury Police say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Azilda.

Police were called the scene on MR 35 near Gagnon Street just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 2005 silver Infinity travelling northbound left the roadway and ended up in the ditch.

The two people in the vehicle — a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — were taken to hospital.

The driver died of his injuries. Police say his name will not be released at the request of his family.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.

