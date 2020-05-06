Sudbury police say 1 dead after Azilda crash
Sudbury Police say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Azilda.
Passenger in vehicle in hospital with serious injuries
Sudbury Police say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Azilda.
Police were called the scene on MR 35 near Gagnon Street just after 2:30 a.m.
Police say a 2005 silver Infinity travelling northbound left the roadway and ended up in the ditch.
The two people in the vehicle — a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — were taken to hospital.
The driver died of his injuries. Police say his name will not be released at the request of his family.
The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.