Sudbury crews respond to fire at Caisse Populaire in Azilda
Sudbury fire crews were called to Azilda on Monday afternoon.
Fire started in the wall and spread to the roof
On social media, acting deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell posted that crews responded to a fire at the Caisse Populaire in Azilda.
The fire started in a wall around 12:30 p.m. and then spread to the roof.
He later posted fire crews have the scene under control.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.
With files from Jean-Loup Doudard
