$400K fire damage at Azilda Caisse Populaire caused by contractors
Sudbury fire crews say the damage to a bank in Azilda is estimated around $400,000 after a fire on Monday.
Contract workers using torches outside the building cause of fire, officials say
Sudbury fire crews say the damage to a bank in Azilda is estimated around $400,000 after a fire on Monday.
Crews were called to the Caisse Populaire around 12:30 p.m.
A fire had started on the side of the building and spread to the roof. It took crews several hours to get it out.
Fire crews say the cause of the fire was by contractors who were working with torches on the outside of the building.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.