Sudbury fire crews say the damage to a bank in Azilda is estimated around $400,000 after a fire on Monday.

Crews were called to the Caisse Populaire around 12:30 p.m.

A fire had started on the side of the building and spread to the roof. It took crews several hours to get it out.

Fire crews say the cause of the fire was by contractors who were working with torches on the outside of the building.