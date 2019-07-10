Five students are spending their summer working as tourist liaisons at the A.Y. Jackson Lookout — without a proper shelter.

The Onaping Falls Recreation Committee has been working toward getting the lookout open again since October 2018. They worked with the city to apply for funding from the federal government to reopen the lookout and hire summer students.

According to the committee, the city was supposed prepare the old visitor centre for the students to use, but discovered the building was unusable due to mould.

The lookout opened on July 2 without a shelter.

"There is a building, however, we found out in early May that it has mould so we weren't allowed to use that building for obvious reasons, so the city then found a trailer for us in June and so the trailer's out there. However, we found out in early July that the trailer cannot be used because it's not permitted for occupancy," said Carrie Morin, chair of the Onaping Falls Recreation Committee.

Morin says this leaves the students stuck working in the heat with no protection from the elements, however, there is a pavilion that shades people from the sun.

"As well storage, like there are brochures there that we are to give out to visitors, right now we have no place to store that, we have no place to store cleaning supplies, as well as air conditioning for the students to enjoy," said Morin.

The city provided a trailer to the Onaping Falls Recreation Committee for the students use at the A.Y. Jackson Lookout, however, on July 2 the committee was told the trailer is not permitted for occupancy. (Submitted by Carrie Morin)

"The trailer is there, there is hydro hooked up to it, they put a wifi box in there so there's free wifi out there now, we're just not allowed in it," she said.

In a statement, the city said they are supporting the Onaping Falls Recreation Committee.

"The city does not operate a visitor centre on site but maintains the park and provides public washroom facilities for its visitors. We continue to work with the group to help find solutions to facility challenges they've identified," said the statement.

"This initiative has merit and the city looks forward to seeing the results of the Onaping Falls Recreation Committee's project, as well as continuing to explore opportunities for this initiative in future years through detailed work plans and budget."

Morin says she hopes a solution is found soon.

"It is a great tourist attraction for Sudbury, this past weekend, the kids worked there, over 300 visitors came through in one weekend, some as far away as Australia," said Morin.