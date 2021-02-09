Aurora residents visiting Sudbury face lockdown, hunting fines, city police say

Two Aurora residents are facing several fines after camping and rabbit hunting north of Capreol.

Greater Sudbury police say they received a call from the Sudbury Trail Plan Monday morning about a vehicle being driven on one of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails. It was reported that a trail groomer had seen a vehicle driving on the "C" trail, north of Capreol, and the vehicle was stuck.

A Sudbury police officer and a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry game warden located the vehicle and two occupants — each from different households in Aurora.

"The two individuals indicated that they were in our jurisdiction camping and hunting rabbits," a police news release stated.

A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle.

The two have been given fines under the Trespass to Property Act for driving the vehicle on an OFSC Trail ($65), under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act – Stay-at-Home Order for failing to comply with an order ($880) and under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle ($615).

"The individuals were directed to pack up their belongings and to return home as per the provincial Stay-at-Home Order," police stated.