Aurora residents visiting Sudbury face lockdown, hunting fines, city police say
Two Aurora residents are facing several fines after camping and rabbit hunting north of Capreol.
Greater Sudbury police say they received a call from the Sudbury Trail Plan Monday morning about a vehicle being driven on one of the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails. It was reported that a trail groomer had seen a vehicle driving on the "C" trail, north of Capreol, and the vehicle was stuck.
A Sudbury police officer and a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry game warden located the vehicle and two occupants — each from different households in Aurora.
"The two individuals indicated that they were in our jurisdiction camping and hunting rabbits," a police news release stated.
A loaded firearm was also located in the vehicle.
The two have been given fines under the Trespass to Property Act for driving the vehicle on an OFSC Trail ($65), under the Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act – Stay-at-Home Order for failing to comply with an order ($880) and under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act for having a loaded firearm in the vehicle ($615).
"The individuals were directed to pack up their belongings and to return home as per the provincial Stay-at-Home Order," police stated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.