Ontario's auditor general isn't entitled access to privileged information in her work to perform an audit of insolvent Laurentian University, according to a decision released Wednesday.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Superior Court of Justice said the section of the Auditor General Act under scrutiny in this ruling does not require audit subjects to give information and records that are subject to solicitor-client privilege, litigation privilege or settlement privilege.

In a statement filed to the court in previous documents, Laurentian listed the wide range of documents the auditor general has been seeking:

All in-camera briefing packages for the board of governors and its committees from 2010 to present.

All emails from 2013 to present of various university staff, including its former general counsel (until July 2021), its current president and its former presidents.

The entire electronic storage areas of various university departments, including legal/general counsel, corporate secretary and board of governors.

All emails between Laurentian personnel and with the domain sudburylaw.com, which is a law firm that has clients who are employed at the university.

Laurentian University said in a statement that this ruling provides welcome clarification regarding what information and documents the auditor general may access.

It also said it's co-operating as fully as it can with the auditor general.

"Laurentian has authorized and encouraged all staff to participate in interviews with the auditor general of Ontario, provided no privileged information is relayed. We have also granted her office direct access to our entire financial database, enrolment system, as well as a substantial volume of other non-privileged documentation covering many decades," Laurentian said.

"We will continue to provide the auditor general with the documentation and non-privileged information she needs, and is entitled to receive, in order to perform her audit."

It said it's optimistic about the university's future.

"Especially in light of the province's package of support announced last month, we remain confident that Laurentian will emerge as a fully restructured, financially viable, and renewed Laurentian University for the long term."

The judge's ruling does not mention a Speaker's warrant issued last month that calls on Laurentian to provide privileged information to the standing committee on public accounts by Feb. 1.

More to come