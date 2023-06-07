Sudbury, Ont., high school partners with police to teach students to use their ATVs safely

It's not unusual to see all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in the parking lot at Confederation Secondary School in the Val Caron area of Sudbury, Ont.

For many students they are a regular mode of transportation in the more rural part of the city.

Now the high school has partnered with the Greater Sudbury Police Service to pilot a new ATV safety awareness program.

"This just gives us a bit of an experience to learn more of the rules and what to do, and what not to do, when you're driving on a quad," said Grade 12 student Aidan Hominuk.

Confederation Secondary School Grade 11 student Brennan McLinton, Jody Jakubo, the Rainbow District School Board’s co-ordinator for the Specialist High Skills Major program and Grade 12 student Aidan Hominuk participated in they day of ATV safety training. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Hominuk said he first learned to drive a (small) ATV when he was five years old, and has been hooked ever since.

"I usually go with my family, like we'll go hunting or we'll go for a little quad ride around," he said.

"Or me and my friends, we'll go find some mud puddles and rip around in those. We get stuck a few times and have a blast, that's for sure."

While he's been driving ATVs almost his entire life, Hominuk said he appreciates the new programs because there's always more to learn.

Greater Sudbury Police Const. Al Brunette says he wishes he had the opportunity to learn how to safely operate an ATV, along with police officers, when he was younger. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police Const. Al Brunette said the new program provides an opportunity for students to have positive interactions with police officers.

"I would have appreciated an opportunity like this when I was a youth," he said.

"So I think this again, this is a great project and I hope that it takes off in the future years."

Jody Jakubo, the Rainbow District School Board's co-ordinator for the Specialist High Skills Major program, said the program made sense because so many students at Confederation Secondary School drive ATVs.

The students had an education day, she said, where they also had a presentation from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

"The MRF really talked about safety and keeping safe on the trails, as well as conservation and being kind to the environment," Jakubo said.

Confederation Secondary School plans to launch a new environment Specialty High Skills Major program in the fall.