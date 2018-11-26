Skip to Main Content
1 dead following ATV crash near Sault Ste. Marie

Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a single ATV crash, north of Sault Ste. Marie.

Crash happened on Robertson Lake Road Sunday night

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a single vehicle ATV collision north of Sault Ste. Marie. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Police were called to the crash on Robertson Lake Road on Sunday night around 11:10 p.m.

Police say the man driving the machine was pronounced dead at the scene, as a result of the collision.

His name has not been released.

An investigation is underway.

