1 dead following ATV crash near Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario Provincial Police say one man is dead following a single ATV crash, north of Sault Ste. Marie.
Crash happened on Robertson Lake Road Sunday night
Police were called to the crash on Robertson Lake Road on Sunday night around 11:10 p.m.
Police say the man driving the machine was pronounced dead at the scene, as a result of the collision.
His name has not been released.
An investigation is underway.