Toronto man dead after ATV crash in Atikameksheng First Nation
A Toronto man is dead after a single vehicle ATV crash in Atikameksheng First Nation.
Crash happened Saturday afternoon
A Toronto man is dead after a single vehicle ATV crash in Atikameksheng First Nation.
On Saturday at 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called the collision on Reserve Road.
OPP say the driver went to go downhill when he lost control, drove off the roadway and the vehicle struck a tree.
Police say the driver — who wasn't wearing a helmet — was ejected from the machine.
The lone-occupant, 42-year-old Shawn O'Reilly from Toronto, was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday. Police continue to investigate.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.