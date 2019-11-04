A Toronto man is dead after a single vehicle ATV crash in Atikameksheng First Nation.

On Saturday at 5:15 p.m., emergency crews were called the collision on Reserve Road.

OPP say the driver went to go downhill when he lost control, drove off the roadway and the vehicle struck a tree.

Police say the driver — who wasn't wearing a helmet — was ejected from the machine.

The lone-occupant, 42-year-old Shawn O'Reilly from Toronto, was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday. Police continue to investigate.