34-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Hanmer, Ont.

A 34-year-old man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash Saturday evening in the Hanmer region of Greater Sudbury, said police.

Sudbury police said in a press release the man was separated from his group and crashed into a steep embankment after he failed to make a turn on the trail.

The crash happened near an ATV trail north of Cote Boulevard in Hanmer.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for the family's wishes," Greater Sudbury Police said in a press release.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.