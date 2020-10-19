Greater Sudbury Police say a directive from the Attorney General won't change the way they crack down on suspected impaired drivers.

Sergeant Ryan Johnson says Crown attorneys may offer a plea deal in isolated cases, according to new criteria issued by the provincial government. The change comes as the courts deal with a backlog of cases due to the pandemic.

But Johnson notes lawyers make that call — not police — he's worried drivers who are not informed might become reckless.

"That's a valid concern. I think if someone heard this message and didn't have all the information, they might mistakenly believe that they will be offered some leniency," he said.

The whole idea of giving an impaired driver any leeway bothers Ron Roy, the director of Action Sudbury which educates against drunk driving.

With the holiday season approaching, he's worried there could be more impaired drivers than ever due to pandemic-related substance abuse.

"Liquor sales in Ontario [are] probably at record levels, from what I can read, so just proportionate to the amount that's out there, you're gonna get that amount of people driving under the influence," he said.

Johnson says he wants the message to be clear: very few cases would qualify for leniency.

"We continue to place these investigations and these charges before the court ... we will be unrelenting."

Johnson says he wouldn't want anyone to take a chance and drive impaired under the mistaken belief that they'll be offered a break.