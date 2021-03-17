East Algoma provincial police say a 16-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after an incident last week.

They say a stabbing happened on March 11, between 7:40 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the corner of Axmith Avenue and Frame Crescent in Elliot Lake.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and is recovering in hospital.

The teen is in custody and is scheduled to appear in video bail court in Sault Ste. Marie today.