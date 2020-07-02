Sudbury police say a 25-year-old man is in custody after an assault early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue in response to a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a serious assault had taken place.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The accused has been charged with attempted murder. Officers say additional charges may be pending.

Police say there is no threat to the public and the two are known to one another. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.