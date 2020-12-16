Sudbury police say they have arrested and charged a 40-year-old woman for attempted murder.

The news comes after a 6:30 a.m. incident Wednesday, when police were called about a weapons complaint at Pine Street in the city's downtown. They received a report that a 30-year-old man had been stabbed — and the individual responsible was still in the building.

Police report that officers entered the building and took a woman into custody for attempted murder. She is attending bail court today to answer to the charge.

The man is in hospital in stable condition.

Police say they are canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage, as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.