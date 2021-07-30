Attempted murder charges laid after attack on Laurentian University property
Three people have been charged with attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was found in serious condition in a wooded area on Laurentian University property in Sudbury, Ont.
Man, 27, found unconscious with serious injuries in a wooded area on campus
Two men and a teenager have been charged with attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was found unconscious and in serious condition in a wooded area on Laurentian University property.
Greater Sudbury police say after receiving a call about 1 p.m. ET Thursday, officers found the man and he was transported to hospital. He's expected to recover.
The men, in their 20s, and a 17-year-old were arrested.
One of the men and the teen also face additional charges, including breaching probation.
Police say this was an isolated and targeted incident, and there is no threat to the public.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?