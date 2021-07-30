Two men and a teenager have been charged with attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was found unconscious and in serious condition in a wooded area on Laurentian University property.

Greater Sudbury police say after receiving a call about 1 p.m. ET Thursday, officers found the man and he was transported to hospital. He's expected to recover.

The men, in their 20s, and a 17-year-old were arrested.

One of the men and the teen also face additional charges, including breaching probation.

Police say this was an isolated and targeted incident, and there is no threat to the public.