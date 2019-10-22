Skip to Main Content
OPP lay attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault charges in Bonfield
Sudbury·New

Ontario Provincial Police say a Bonfield man has been charged after an assault at a home last month in the community.

Incident happened Sept. 21 in a Bonfield home

CBC News ·
(CBC)

On Sept. 21, police were called to a residence on Church Street where they found a person with life-threatening injuries. The individual is now in stable condition.

On Tuesday, police charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

