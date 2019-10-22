OPP lay attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault charges in Bonfield
Ontario Provincial Police say a Bonfield man has been charged after an assault at a home last month in the community.
Incident happened Sept. 21 in a Bonfield home
Ontario Provincial Police say a Bonfield man has been charged after an assault at a home last month in the community.
On Sept. 21, police were called to a residence on Church Street where they found a person with life-threatening injuries. The individual is now in stable condition.
On Tuesday, police charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.