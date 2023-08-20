OPP make arrest in Attawapiskat murder case 50 years later

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested a 78-year-old man for a murder that happened in Attawapiskat First Nation 50 years ago.

On Oct. 23, 1973, the body of 21-year-old Helen Carpenter was found in an outdoor area in Attawapiskat.

"There was an investigation at the time," said Bill Dickson, the OPP's acting manager of media relations.

"Unfortunately, no charges were laid at that point."

But Dickson said that in late 2019, following the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry, the OPP renewed the investigation into Carpenter's death, along with other similar cases.

"The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch went back into the files and said let's look at some of these cases again with a new fresh lens," Dickson said.

Due to advances in forensic science, police have arrested Remi Gregory Iahtail, 78, and charged him with manslaughter and rape.

"In 1973 DNA technology didn't really exist and even if you go back just two or three years, now we're using advances in DNA technology that didn't exist even even a few years ago," Dickson said.

Iahtail is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Attawapiskat on Nov. 22, 2023.

Because the case is now before the courts, the OPP said it cannot provide further details about the investigation.

"The family and community can now learn the truth about what happened in 1973. Our thoughts are with Helen's family and the entire community," OPP Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford, in a press release.