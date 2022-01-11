People in Attawapiskat are being asked to stay in their homes with active 30 cases of COVID-19 being reported in the James Bay community.

This after the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority announced 15 new cases in the remote First Nation on Monday.

The regional health authority is also reporting 52 COVID infections in other communities across the James Bay Coast, including 45 in Moosonee-Moose Factory.

A community update from Attawapiskat Health Services says the outbreak currently affects 10 households and more than 85 high risk contacts are being monitored.

The 1,600 people in the community are being asked to stay home, not to visit anyone else's home and to wear a mask if they have to go out.

The First Nation says it has requested help from the Canadian Rangers and other agencies and is waiting to hear back.

The Canadian military was sent into the James Bay community of Kashechewan in June 2021 when the COVID case count soared up to 300.

Attawapiskat went into lockdown during that wave when some two-dozen people in the community were infected and it first went into lockdown in December 2020 when five people tested positive.