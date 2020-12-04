The James Bay Cree community of Attawapiskat is going into lockdown after five people tested positive for COVID-19.

The Weeneebayko Health Authority says those infected are self-isolating and public health officials are following up with their close contacts.

Attawapiskat First Nation says in a release that samples from people who live with those who tested positive have been sent to Moose Factory for rapid testing.

Chief and council are telling the 1,800 people in the isolated fly-in community to stay home, not to accept visitors or go visiting, to wear a mask anytime you leave the house and to "only go to the store for essential items and for one person to go to the store and to only go once."

"We must all be calm during this time," reads the release from the First Nation.

"We must continue to work together and it will be through all of our collective efforts that we can keep our community safe."

The Porcupine Health Unit has issued a warning of potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 on a 8:15 a.m. Thunder Air flight from Timmins to Attawapiskat on Nov. 23.

There is also a chance of a low-risk exposure at the East Side Mario's in Timmins at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 20 and at Siva's Family Restaurant in Timmins at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.