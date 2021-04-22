Attawapiskat church burns to the ground
People in Attawapiskat are mourning the loss of the Catholic church that towered over the Cree community for more than a century.
Dozens in the James Bay community of Attawapiskat looked on Wednesday night as the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church burned to the ground.
The wooden structure towered over the Cree First Nation for more than century.
But services haven't been held in the church since fall 2019, when it was deemed structurally unsound. It was expected that the building would eventually be demolished.
No word yet on what caused the fire.