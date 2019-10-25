When Robert Bourgon became Bishop of Hearst-Moosonee about four years ago, he noticed the St. Francis Xavier Church in Attawapiskat needed a bit of attention.

"The floors were crooked and the plumbing wasn't working," he said.

"The real problems became more evident when a study was done by the First Nation."

Bourgon says that study highlighted a major problem: the building had never been hooked up to the community's sewer system.

"It was sitting on top of a cesspool that would have been acceptable 100 years ago but certainly not today," he said.

"As a result of that first study, the elders polled the community to find out what we could or should do or how we should manage it."

Another engineering report confirmed the building is not in good shape.

As a result, the decision was made to close the church last week. Bourgon says it will likely be demolished.

Bourgon says parishioners are dealing with a sense of loss.

"Buildings do have the power to unite us and are a symbol of that unity of that faith or whatever that identity that pulls us together," he said.

"So it's a shock, its a hard, hard hit to our community, I understand that, we all understand that. But at the same time there's no way we could have people in there knowing that it's not safe."

'Leave a legacy'

He says the church is important because it was built by the grandfathers of the community. But he adds building a new one may revitalize the community.

"So now there's an opportunity for this present generation of people who want to practice to do that again and become involved in making it our building, our community centre, our place of worship and involve the young and to leave a legacy that will be passed on for generations after us," he said.

Bourgon says the stained glass windows and other sacred items are being removed and put in storage.

The two priests serving the community have been given alternate accommodation.

Mass is being held elsewhere.