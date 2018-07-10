The community of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation, west of Sudbury, has elected its new council, including a first-time politician as its new leader.

Valerie Richer, won 58 per cent of the vote to claim the position of chief.

The lawyer says she moved back in 2017 after living in Ottawa for 15 years. She decided to give politics a try as a way to give back.

"I wanted to give back to the community that really gave me so much," she said.

"I just feel like I'm at a point in my life where I can contribute back to the community, and it was on my bucket list."

'Progressive community'

Six of the seven newly-elected councillors in Atikameksheng are women, but Richer says she only sees them as strong individuals.

"The fact that they're women doesn't really make a big difference, but that they're strong individuals I think does make a difference," she said.

"It'll be interesting to see what an almost all women council does in the next two years."

Richer admits she is excited to work with the team to help make a difference in the community.

Richer is not the first woman to be elected as chief in the northeastern Ontario First Nation community.

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, formerly called Whitefish Lake First Nation, elected Jeanne Naponse as its first female chief in the mid 1990s.

"I think it means that we have a really progressive community that is willing to elect an almost all female council," Richer said.

Protecting rights of Anishnaabe

The vision Richer campaigned on is about protecting the land and cultural right of Anishnaabe.

"Making sure that we protect our resources for future generations, and I don't just mean our land, but also our people."

Atikameksheng Anisknawbek First Nation near Sudbury "Who we are needs to always be at the centre of what we do, so recover, reclaim, revitalize — whatever words you want to use — our language, our Anishnaabemowin (Ojibwe) and our relationship to our land."

Richer also wants to improve communication between the council and the members of the community.

"It's hard to keep the community up-dated as to what's happening, so I'm hoping to really focus on communication."

Richer and the new council will be sworn-in Monday, July 16. They will serve a two-year term.

"I think the community is just ready for change."