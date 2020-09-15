$1M in federal funds expected to help ease overcrowding in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

The federal government is giving Atikameksheng Anishnawbek $1.1 million to build six new homes.

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development participated in the announcement.

Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré attended the ground-breaking.

Construction of these units– two semi-detached and two three-bedroom bungalows– is funded partly through Indigenous Services Canada and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and is expected to make use of local materials and labour.

Training opportunities from this project will support community and economic development and sustainability.

In a press release, Chief Craig Nootchtai said the new homes will also address social housing needs and reduce overcrowding.

"We are excited to break ground on this housing project to build new homes for our members," Nootchtai said.

"I would like to thank my council, members of the administration and the community for their work and dedication on this project."