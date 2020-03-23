The chief of a First Nation in northern Ontario says she will meet with band council Monday evening to discuss the possibility of closing the main access road into the community.

Chief Valerie Richer of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek, near Sudbury, says all seven stores in the community are closed. But she says there's still lots of traffic coming into the community.

"People are driving around looking for open stores," she said. "The stores are closed. They're not re-opening. We're not keeping any secrets from anybody. So we're just asking people not to come out to the community."

Richer says band council has closed the office and staff members are working from home. She said all community meetings are cancelled until further notice.

"People are nervous," she said. "We're trying to protect our community members. We all recognize that we're a high risk population and we have low capacity to respond."

Richer said a large sign was even put up on the road into the community stating all stores are closed.

"But it's not deterring people from coming," she said. "Our stores are closed. There's no smokes."

Richer said some in the area want the access road into the community to be closed. She said options will be discussed at a meeting.

"We know we only have one shot at doing this right," she said.

"Now's the time to take all the measures that we possibly can and if that's what we need to do to protect our community, we're going to do that. I can't speak for all of council but that decision will be made this evening."

Richer said community members would still be able to come and go to access food, medication and other essential services.