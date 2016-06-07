The Learning Disabilities Association of Sudbury is launching a GoFundMe page to help keep its satellite offices open.

According to its website, the LDAS is a charitable, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting all individuals with learning disabilities in reaching their potential, within a community that values their unique contributions and abilities.

The group has locations in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins and was able to expand out of Sudbury three years ago after getting funding from the province.

But since the expansion, the group hasn't been able to find another source of funding.

Mary-Liz Warwick, the association's executive director, said they have been active in holding meetings with provincial and municipal representatives.

"We were just nervous the funding wouldn't come in time for September," Warwick said. "But we certainly are committed to finding a sustainable source to fund these organizations."

Warwick added that she was surprised they weren't able to secure funding.

"These are challenging times and I don't think we're the only non-profit to be struggling," she said. "So certainly the public support would help us at least get those doors open again in September."

Warwick estimates the group needs $200,000 to keep the satellite offices open.

The Sudbury offices are not affected, she said.