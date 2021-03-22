Three teenagers have been arrested in relation to two assaults on a fourth young person.

Sudbury police say both incidents took place at the beginning of March, but were not reported to police until March 17.

Videos of the assaults were posted on social media and depicted youths in two separate physical altercations in the South End of Greater Sudbury.

Police say the videos appeared to have elements that were motivated by hate or bias, as the youths involved made various racial references while attacking the teen. The victims injuries were minor and did not require medical attention.

Following an investigation that involved gathering multiple witness statements, information the victim and the victim's family, detectives have charged three youths, ranging in age between 14 and 16.

Those charges include assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and causing a disturbance by fighting. They say that, through consultation with the Crown, they believe the charges of assault and assault with a weapon were motivated by hate but have stopped short of charging them with hate crimes.

"In this situation, through consultation with the Crown's Office, the incident did not meet the threshold, however, the determination was made that the assault and assault with a weapon were motivated by hate and that will be part of the case moving forward," police told CBC News.

The youths involved cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

"No information relative to the investigation that may lead to their identities will be provided," Greater Sudbury Police Service stated in a release.

"The protection of the survivor, their family and adherence to the laws of the YCJA is paramount."