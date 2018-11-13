Police in Sudbury are on the scene of a serious assault near the Cash Money outlet on Elm Street downtown.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officers are canvassing the area, and traffic is continuing to flow.

Police continue to canvas the downtown area for video & witnesses. Male victim in critical condition <a href="https://twitter.com/HSN_Sudbury?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HSN_Sudbury</a>. Lone male suspect still at large. No direct threat to public as the two are believed to know each other. Any witnesses please call Police or Crime Stoppers^Insp JMV —@SudburyPolice