Police investigating 'serious assault' in downtown Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police say they are investigating a serious assault in downtown Sudbury.
City police say they are investigating after a 'serious assault' on Elm Street in Sudbury's downtown on Oct. 14. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Police in Sudbury are on the scene of a serious assault near the Cash Money outlet on Elm Street downtown. 

The incident happened before 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

One man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officers are canvassing the area, and traffic is continuing to flow. 

Police and security were on the scene after a 'serious assault' on Elm Street in Sudbury's downtown on Oct. 14. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)
