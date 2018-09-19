Movers and shakers in the arts and culture scene were in Sudbury on Tuesday to talk policy, at a panel discussion hosted by the city.

The panel was held in partnership with The Arts Advocate Report, a publication that focuses on public policy in the arts and culture sector.

"There is broad based support for public investment in the arts in this country...be it through funding, be it through tax credits," publisher and editor Micheline McKay said.

"What is our responsibility to those Canadians who support it? How do we intersect other things that are happening all around us, in different policy areas and the roles of public policymakers?"

Policy helping arts find a home downtown

Stephane Gauthier, the executive director of Carrefour francophone in Sudbury and one of the panelists at the event, said it's in the best interest of arts organizations to engage with the people who create public arts and culture policy.

"They have a direct impact on our programming and the means that we develop and have to reach out to audiences, to make significant proposals and the best experience possible," Gauthier said.

Gauthier, who is also the president of Place des Arts, credits policies like Sudbury's Downtown Master Plan with helping to make the francophone arts centre a reality.

He also points to other arts events, like the urban art and music festival Up Here, that have benefited from the plan.

"The way it's been growing and the way it's been rooting in downtown is facilitated by openness and a clear vision about what downtown should be become," he said.

"That is preceded by conversations. It took three years to make that master plan."

Stephane Gauthier is the executive director of of Carrefour francophone and the president of Place des Arts. (Didier Pilon/Radio-Canada)

Gauthier said the city needs to reflect on how its policies have succeeded and what can be done differently in the future. He added that the city needs to continue to examine how it invests in the arts.

"We're like a little bit in the bottom of the pit, in terms of financing arts organizations in Sudbury. We're still faring well. But it's, compared to other places, it's still not as good."

More than just money

Andrea Hibbert, who also sat on the panel, said it's important to identify gaps between organizations and policymakers so they can work more closely together.

Hibbert, who is the executive director of the London Arts Council, also noted that conversations between policymakers and the arts community shouldn't always be about money.

"I know in reality we have to have funding to be able to do the exciting and brilliant things that the arts community does and the type of work that they create," she said.

"But that can't always be where we start. Sometimes it just starts with a conversation about, 'What would we like to see?'"