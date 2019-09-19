A Sudbury arts group says it's not giving free publicity to politicians anymore.

Since 2013, the Sudbury Arts Council has organized the Mayor's Celebration of the Arts. It recognizes individual artists who contribute to the city's culture, and gives out small financial awards— up to $2,500— at the annual event.

But after six years, the group says it is trying to rebrand. That means the mayor is out as titular host. But Vicki Gilhula, one of the event's organizers, says removing the chair from the title is not a punishment.

"We want to celebrate artists, not politicians," Gilhula said.

Gilhula says the group decided it was important for organizers to take a "back seat" during the event to allow the artists to have time in the spotlight. She says labelling it as an event sponsored by Sudbury's mayor didn't fit the bill.

"The mayor comes off as the host of the evening and Mr. VIP, which he is, whoever it is," Gilhula said. "And yet we did not get any funding from the mayor's office for whatever reason, and we don't get any funding from the city."

She says the SAC, the event's umbrella organization, has not received operational funding for "many, many years."

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says there's no hard feelings after the office of mayor was dropped in a rebranding of the community's celebration of the arts. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada )

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says even though the event no longer features the mayor in its title, there were no hard feelings between the Sudbury Arts Council and his office.

"I think they're just simply taking a different approach to the celebration," Bigger said. "Obviously they're always looking at sustainability. I'll be very interested in understanding the new format."

"There's nothing personal about this," Bigger said. "This is just them adapting and evolving to a new and improved format for the celebration that the arts."

Bigger also says his record in support of the arts speaks for itself.

"I think people in the arts community at this point in time understand how strongly I support the arts," he said. "Our entire city council supports the arts and they also appreciate the work of the Sudbury Arts Council."