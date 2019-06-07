After 15 years of supporting northern Ontario artists, Artists on Elgin will be closing its doors.

Artists on Elgin opened the gallery doors in 2004 as part of The Northern Artist Gallery and has since been helping northern Ontario artists promote and sell their work.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the group announced the gallery will be closing at the end of June.

The Northern Artist Gallery will continue to exist, "it will focus on the development of a new business model that will aim to fulfill its mandate, and address the business and marketing needs of northern artists in a changing business environment," said the Facebook post.

"It's really hard to pinpoint one thing, probably a decline in sales is on one factor and the lack of volunteers that are actually working within the storefront is another factor," said Ellen Gorecki, a water colour painter and a volunteer with the gallery.

Walking into the gallery there's a mixture of artwork from paintings to stained glass to pottery and more, says Gorecki. The gallery represents 50 different artists from northern Ontario, with many of the artists being from Sudbury.

"A group of artists got together, they wanted to have a space where they could show their work on a regular basis that the public could access," she said.

Ellen Gorecki is a volunteer with Artists on Elgin. She's been a water colour artist for 35 years. (Sandy Siren/CBC)

Sudbury resident, Janet Martindale says she was aghast to read the Facebook post that Artists on Elgin was closing.

"That's the word I need to use," she said. "I think it's been a wonderful venue for our local artists over the years."

Gorecki says she's not sure where the artists will go once the gallery closes, but she's sure they'll find new places for their art.

"There are different types of things, markets that are being established, different shows that are being put on, so I'm sure that a lot of the artists will be able to continue with some of those things as well as online marketing."