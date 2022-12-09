Northern Ontario museum purchases $10K artificial cow to educate visitors

The Anderson Farm Museum in Lively, Ont., will have a new permanent fixture to educate visitors about the dairy industry.

The museum purchased Northern Maple, a life-sized artificial cow that can be milked, along with a trailer to bring her to fall fairs, for about $10,000.

Northern Maple's previous owners, the Northern Ontario Agri-Food Education and Marketing group, announced they would have to shut down due to challenges operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Benoit, the president of the Anderson Farm Museum Heritage Society, said they had hosted Northern Maple on numerous occasions during their annual fall fair.

"She's been part of a lot of her events and we wanted to make sure that if we could make it work, we could get her here and then make her a part of our organization and the museum here," Benoit said.

He said Northern Maple should help them generate some revenue as well, by loaning her out to other fall fairs and events throughout the year.

When the Anderson Farm Museum purchased Northern Maple, she also came with her own trailer to bring her to different fall fairs and other events. (Submitted by Eric Benoit)

An educational tool

To purchase the artificial cow the museum received a donation from the Walden Lions Club and financial support from the City of Greater Sudbury.

Claire Hobden, the president of the Walden Lions Club, said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had two years of funds saved up to donate to the Anderson Farm Museum.

Hobden said Northern Maple was always a big draw at the farm's annual fall fair.

"It's a learning tool. That's how to teach kids where milk comes from and how to milk a cow," she said. "Kids love it."

Hobden said it's important for children to understand where their food comes from.

"A lot of kids, they think that food comes from Styrofoam or comes in a paper bag at the grocery store. They don't know how it's grown," she said.

If children can appreciate where their food comes from, they are less likely to waste it, she added.