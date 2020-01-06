Sudbury man charged with arson after Barrydowne Road fire

A 40-year-old man is being charged with arson after a fire on Barrydowne Road Friday morning.

In a statement, Sudbury police said that firefighters and EMS were called to an apartment complex just after 11:00 a.m. The accused was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation, the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and GSPS determined that the fire was caused by a "clandestine cannabis marihuana extraction lab."

The accused now faces several charges, including:

Production of the Cannabis Act

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Property Obtained by Crime

Arson – Disregard for Human Life

Police say there is no danger to the public, and that their investigation continues.

