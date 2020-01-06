Sudbury man charged with arson after Barrydowne Road fire
A 40-year-old man who police allege was running an illegal marijuana lab is being charged with arson after a fire on Barrydowne Road Friday morning.
Police say fire caused by illegal marijuana extraction lab
A 40-year-old man is being charged with arson after a fire on Barrydowne Road Friday morning.
In a statement, Sudbury police said that firefighters and EMS were called to an apartment complex just after 11:00 a.m. The accused was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Following an investigation, the Ontario Fire Marshal's office and GSPS determined that the fire was caused by a "clandestine cannabis marihuana extraction lab."
The accused now faces several charges, including:
- Production of the Cannabis Act
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Property Obtained by Crime
- Arson – Disregard for Human Life
Police say there is no danger to the public, and that their investigation continues.
