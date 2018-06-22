North Bay man charged with arson
A North Bay man has been charged after a fire Friday morning.
Police say no one injured in incident
Police were called to assist fire crews at a structural fire on Lake Shore Drive in North Bay.
An investigation into the origin of the fire prompted police to charge a 53-year-old man with arson having disregard for human life.
No one was injured in the fire.
Police continue to investigate.
